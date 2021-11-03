Ryan Truex - Lucas Oil 150 Race Advance

Truex on Racing at Phoenix: “I’m so appreciative of Marquis for all of their support, we wouldn’t be able to get to the track without it. A huge thank you to Al Niece and everyone at Niece Motorsports for their hard work this season. We’re looking to go to Phoenix and close the season out on a high note.”



Truex at Phoenix: Friday night’s race at Phoenix Raceway marks Truex’s fourth start in the series at the one-mile track in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. In 2012, Truex finished ninth after leading 22 laps.



Truex has six NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit at Phoenix Raceway, with his best finish of second coming in 2019.



The New Jersey native has one NASCAR Cup Series start at Phoenix Raceway, coming in 2014.



On the Truck: Truex will race with support from Marquis in this week’s season-finale at Phoenix Raceway.



Marquis, an employee-owned company founded in 1980, builds world-class hot tubs in the USA. Designed with cutting-edge features, Marquis hot tubs deliver the ultimate hydromassage experience, costing less to operate, and requiring the least amount of maintenance. Marquis is proud to craft spas designed to enhance health and well-being. For more information, visit: www.marquisspas.com.

Niece Motorsports PR