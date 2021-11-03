Drew Dollar - No. 51 Sunbelt Rentals Tundra Camping World Trucks Phoenix Preview

The Data on Dollar: Drew Dollar will make his eighth career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start behind the wheel of the No. 51 Tundra in Friday’s 150-lap event at Phoenix Raceway as the final event in his eight-race schedule with Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) in 2021. It will be Dollar’s fourth career start in any series at the one-mile oval. Dollar posted a track-best fifth-place finish in the ARCA Menards West Series event at the Arizona track in Nov. 2020. Sunbelt Rentals, the premiere rental company in North America, will serve as the primary sponsor on Dollar’s Tundra Friday night at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway. This will be the sixth race of 2021 that Sunbelt has been onboard the No. 51 Tundra. Dollar has recorded an average finish of 25.7 across the first seven starts of his Camping World Truck Series career. His best result was a 10 th -place finish in his series debut at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February. In addition to his part-time schedule with KBM in the Truck Series, Dollar competed in a limited schedule in the ARCA Menards Series this season with Venturini Motorsports. Despite competing in only 12 of the 20 races, the 20-year-old driver finished seventh in the championship standings behind the strength of an average finish of 8.2 across his 12 starts this year. The Toyota Racing Development driver finished fourth in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings in 2020 after recording one win, four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes across 20 starts. Dollar led 40 laps en route to his lone series victory at Talladega Superspeedway last June. He also finished inside the top 10 in both of his ARCA Menards Series starts in 2019, including a sixth-place finish in his series debut at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. The No. 51 team has won three times this season, including earlier this season on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track with Martin Truex Jr. KBM owner-driver Kyle Busch collected victories at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., and Kansas Speedway in Kansas City. The team qualified for the owner’s portion of the playoffs by finishing the regular season ranked fifth in the point standings but were eliminated in the Round of 10. Mardy Lindley is in his first season as a crew chief at KBM. Before arriving at KBM, Lindley guided his drivers to 32 wins and four ARCA Menards Series East championships since 2013, including back-to-back titles with Sam Mayer the last two seasons. Additionally, he earned the ARCA Menards Series Sioux Chief Showdown championship with Mayer in 2020. Behind the wheel, the second-generation driver won 11 races on the Pro Cup Series from 2000 to 2006 and was crowned the series champion in 2001. In his only race atop the pit box in the Truck Series at Phoenix, Lindley earned a 19 th -place finish with Sam Mayer in 2019.