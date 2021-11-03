John Hunter Nemechek - No. 4 Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Tundra Camping World Trucks Phoenix Preview

“Coming to KBM this year was coming back to win races. We were #Here4Wins, we used it when announced me coming back. I wanted to come here to be able to park it and victory lane and take checkered flags home. For me, it was proving to myself that I could still do this. When we use that hashtag, we’re not just using it to win races, we’re here to win practice, qualifying, stages, races, and championships. Luckily, we were able to lock up the regular season championship earlier this year, so now trying to go for the playoff championship. Hopefully, we’ll be the ones hosting that trophy over our head come Friday night.”

How rewarding has the move back to the Truck Series been not only for you, but for your long-time partners that came to KBM with you?

“It’s means a lot to me to be able to represent all of my long-term partners as well as Mobil 1, Toyota, TRD and KBM. It’s been definitely a road and journey that all my partners have been on with me through the ups and downs, through winning races to running mid-pack and now back in the spot to try and go for the first championship with all our partners. It’s been an exciting year. We’ll have a lot of our partners at Phoenix, hopefully to be able to celebrate when we get it done.”

“I definitely think that what happened last week it was definitely nerve wracking and stressful not knowing if we were going to make it or not make it. Very helpless feeling of not being able to pass cars and gain more points to make sure if we made it to the next round. I think if anything, we are ready to go. It’s definitely loaded the cannon, as Erick (Phillips, crew chief) said. We’re ready to go out there and show what we are made of. Just keep doing what we’ve been doing all year, don’t beat ourselves and hopefully we go and dominate.”

How do you feel about having practice and qualifying Friday compared to most of the season where you just showed up and raced?

“I don’t necessarily like it going into the final race since we’ve been pretty much all year with no practice and qualifying – just show up and race. It’s what the cards have dealt, so we have to go out there and show what we’re made of. Hopefully, we have a really good truck right off the trailer and don’t have to adjust on it too much -- I definitely think that should be the case right here. Hopefully, we don’t chase the race track too much because I feel like it may change quite a bit during the day -- especially with having practice and qualifying -- us practicing in the morning, compared to racing later in the day. We definitely have some notes to fall back on I feel like and with myself running the 54 in the Xfinity Series I feel like that should help as well.”

Does it give you extra confidence that KBM placed all three trucks in the top five last year at Phoenix?

“It definitely gives me confidence knowing that KBM has been successful there, as well as Eric (Phillips, crew chief) and myself. Phoenix is one of my favorite race tracks to go to. I feel like every time that Eric has been there, he’s been super-fast, if not winning the race. KBM last year almost stealing a victory and having three trucks in the top five was a huge deal for the end of the year. I’m hoping that we can take everything from that race last year, all the notes and everything that I’ve learned and Eric and put it all into one. If we can do that and hit every right and not beat ourselves, I definitely think that we will be the one to beat."