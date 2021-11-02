NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Advance: Phoenix

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 Gray makes his final start of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season and 48th of his career Friday evening. Friday also marks the completion of Gray's second full NCWTS season.

The 22-year-old driver is coming off of his best finish this season, third, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. It matches his career-best finish which he achieved three times last season (Michigan, Bristol, Las Vegas).

The Ford Performance driver has one ARCA Series start at Phoenix. In March of 2020, Gray started the 150-lap event from eighth and ended it in the fourth position.

Marcus Richmond has called 14 career races at Phoenix in the NCWTS. He has one win with Timothy Peters to go with four top-fives and seven top-10s.

Click here for Gray's career statistics. Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance F-150 Taylor Gray makes his fifth and final NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start of 2021 on Friday night. He will also stick around to compete in the Arizona Lottery 100 with the ARCA Menards Series West on Saturday afternoon to conclude the season.

The 16-year-old driver earned his first career NCWTS top-10 last Saturday at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway after starting 39th and methodically working his way forward throughout the 200-lap event.

Gray has two career ARCA starts at Phoenix with a best finish of third coming last season in this event.

Chad Johnston has called 17 career NASCAR Cup Series races at the one-mile race track in Avondale with five top-five and eight top-10 finishes.

Click here for Gray's career statistics.