GMS Racing NCWTS Martinsville Speedway Recap

- Sheldon Creed entered Martinsville five points above the cutline as he looked to advance and defend his title. Creed would start in the fourth position and run up front for the first half of the race.

- With stage points at a premium, Creed and the No. 2 team would put those as the main focus, finishing second in Stage 1 and third in Stage 2. Early on, it appeared as if the defending champion had a clear route to making it to Phoenix.

- As the race progressed, differing strategy would mire Creed back in traffic, putting him in some precarious positions on restarts. Contact between two other trucks sent Sheldon in the wall, resulting in major right front damage.

- Creed would rally back and cross the line with a ninth place finish, but ultimately, he would come up three points shy of advancing. The driver, who is advancing to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2022, will have one more shot to win a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race next Friday at Phoenix Raceway.

Quote: "Frustrating way to end our Playoffs run, I feel like I gave respect to everyone all day in an effort to gain our points the honest way, but we just got driven into. Not that I haven't done that in the past, but with all of the circumstances, not making the final four, it's just tough. What a frustrating way to end that, just not a whole lot of respect."