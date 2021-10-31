Corey Heim Registers Career-Best 11th-Place Finish at Martinsville

Corey Heim made his third and final start of the season in the No. 51 HYTE Tundra at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday afternoon. In his previous two starts, Heim finished 23 rd at Darlington and 18 th at Watkins Glen.

Heim started the United Rentals 200 in the 28 th -position but would eventually work his way into top-five by the Final Stage. Despite dealing with handling issues early in the race, the 19-year-old Toyota driver rebounded and earned a career high 11 th -place finish.