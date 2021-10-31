Chandler Smith’s Bid for Championship 4 Berth Comes Up Three Spots Short

Chandler Smith’s bid for a spot in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship 4 came up three spots short when he finished fourth at Martinsville Speedway Saturday. Smith entered the event 34 points below the cutoff line for advancing to Phoenix, making it nearly a must-win situation on Saturday.

Smith battled a tight-handling Safelite AutoGlass Tundra throughout the event but found himself battling inside the top five for the final 50 laps of the race that extended into NASCAR overtime. In the end, a fourth-place finish was all the 19-year-old driver could muster in his first career start at “The Paperclip” and he ended the Round of 8 50 points below the cutoff line for advancing to next week’s championship race at Phoenix.