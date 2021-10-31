Nemechek Advances to Championship 4 Despite Mid-Race Incident

John Hunter Nemechek came into the third and final race of the Round of 8 sitting 36 points above the cutoff line to advance to the Championship 4. Despite being involved in an accident on Lap 129, Nemechek still would advance as he finished just four points above the cutoff line.

Nemechek started the United Rentals 200 from the pole and would run inside of the top-five for the majority of the first two stages. The second-generation driver tallied an extra 18-stage points throughout the race by finishing third and second in the first two stages, respectively.