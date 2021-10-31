DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Recap: Martinsville

|
Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance F-150
Start: 39th
Finish: 8th
- Taylor Gray started his fourth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race from the 39th position and his first at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.
- The younger Gray wasted no time after the green flag dropped to advance his position. After 20 quick laps, he was already up to 28th. Stage 1 concluded under caution and the Ford Performance driver was scored 21st.
- Gray pitted during the Stage 1 break for fuel, four tires and adjustments to help the No. 17 F-150 turn better in the corner.
- In Stage 2, the first caution was dispelled on lap 65 while Gray was in the 16th spot. Throughout several cautions and as the laps continued to click off, Gray worked his way forward in the field and ended the stage seventh.
- During the Stage 2 break, crew chief Chad Johnston called for Gray to pit for service. He rejoined the field in 20th.
- With 30 laps to go, Gray was 12th in the Ford Performance F-150. When the caution flag flew with four laps remaining, he was in the 10th position. A wild green-white-checkered finish saw the young driver have to avoid spinning trucks on the front straightaway to earn an eighth-place finish.
- Martinsville's eighth-place result is a career-best finish for the 16-year-old Gray.