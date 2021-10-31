DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Recap: Martinsville

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Ford F-150 Start: 23rd Finish: 19th Deegan started the event from the 23rd position for her first start at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Early in Stage 1, Deegan reported her F-150 was tight in the center and off of the corner while running 24th.

On lap 29, the Monster Energy driver made an unscheduled pit stop after contact damaged her truck and caused a flat left-front tire which put her three laps down.

Under caution on lap 47, Deegan reported her truck was turning better and took the wave-around to gain one lap back. She ended the stage 37th.

In Stage 2, the California native relayed to the crew that her No. 1 F-150 was a little bit tight. Throughout the stage, Deegan continued to pass competitors as she worked to try and gain her laps back. She concluded the stage 31st.

With multiple cautions in the final stage, Deegan was eventually able to get back on the lead lap with less than 30 laps to go. She took the opportunity to work her way forward from the rear of the field and ended with a 19th-place finish at the half-mile Virginia track.