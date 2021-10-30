Toyota claims 12th Truck Series Manufacturer Championship

For the seventh time in the last nine seasons, Toyota has won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Manufacturer’s title. Toyota clinched the title a race before the conclusion of the 2021 season early on the strength of 14 in the first 21 events on the Truck Series schedule.

“The continued success of Toyota in the Truck Series is something we are very proud of,” said Paul Doleshal, Group Manager, Motorsports and Assets, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA). “We are excited to claim this title once again due to the hard work of our Tundra teams this season. Our veterans and young drivers have driven with poise and excellence, and we look forward watching them continue to battle for the driver’s championship as we close out this season.”

Toyota drivers have been dominating this season. Kyle Busch Motorsports driver John Hunter Nemechek leads all drivers with five victories, while team owner Busch has three wins of his own. ThorSport Racing’s Ben Rhodes drove to two wins at the start of the season – including Toyota’s 200th Truck Series victory at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course in February. Hattori Racing Enterprises’ Austin Hill also won two races in back-to-back fashion, while Kyle Busch Motorsports rookie Chandler Smith and ThorSport Racing’s Christian Eckes both earned their first-career victories.

Since joining the series in 2004, Toyota has won 212 Truck Series races and captured 156 poles in 426 races. In addition to this year’s title, Toyota also claimed manufacturer championships in 2006 (12 wins); 2007 (13 wins); 2008 (13 wins); 2009 (14 wins); 2010 (15 wins); 2013 (13 wins); 2014 (18 wins), 2015 (14 wins), 2016 (14 wins), 2017 (12 wins) and 2019 (12 wins).

TRD PR