Dye Returning to GMS Racing Full-Time in 2022

GMS Racing announced today that 17-year-old driver Daniel Dye will return to the organization in 2022 and compete for a championship in the ARCA Menards Series.

Dye joined GMS Racing midway through the 2021 season and found immediate success. Berlin Raceway was the site of Daniel's first career ARCA victory, with the No. 21 collecting four top-five finishes and one General Tire Pole Award.

"I couldn't be more excited to return to GMS Racing and compete for a championship next year," said Daniel Dye. "Everyone at GMS does such a great job putting fast race cars on the track, and I'm thankful for the opportunity to drive one of their Chevrolet's."

The ARCA Menards Series will open its 2022 season on the prestigious high banks of Daytona Internal Speedway, in Daniel's hometown of Daytona Beach, Florida. Veteran Crew Chief Chad Bryant will call the shots for Dye again next season.

Daniel will also continue working within the Chevrolet Drivers Edge Development program, featuring industry-leading physical and mental training, engineering and technical support, simulation time, and more.

“We are excited to have Daniel back at GMS for the 2022 season. Daniel has a lot of potential and he grew a lot as a driver in 2021. Collecting your first win in a series is a big deal and I know that’s the first of many.” said GMS Racing President Mike Beam.

All ARCA Menards Series races can be seen live with TV coverage on FS1, MAVTV, and NBC Sports Gold TrackPass. The Motor Racing Network provides live radio coverage at events run in conjunction with NASCAR's three national series.

Daniel Dye PR