Roper Racing Pre Race Advance

No. 04 News and Notes
- Standing Tall at Talladega: Talladega marked the second top 10 finish for Cory this season. The team battled through adversity and was able to bring the Alliance Aviation Ford home in P6.
- Where it all began: Cory Roper and the Roper Racing team made their debut at the Martinsville Speedway in 2018. In two starts at the track, Cory has completed 95% of laps with an average finish of 22nd.
- Tune in: The season is winding down as the Camping World Truck Series takes on “The Paperclip”. Tune in at 1:00 PM on October 30th on FS1.
From the Driver’s Seat:
Cory Roper: “Martinsville is such a cool place to race at. I feel like we are all on an even playing field when we unload. I’m very excited to get going. I know Shane and the guys put a good truck together for us and I hope we have another good day with our CarQuest F150.
From the Pit Box:
Shane Whitbeck: “I can’t wait to get to Martinsville. It’s one of my favorite tracks. I feel like we can run in the top 15 all day and have a good finish!”
Roper 2021 Camping World Truck Series Stats
|
Starts
|
Wins
|
Top 5
|
Top 10
|
Poles
|
Laps Led
|
Avg. Start
|
Avg. Finish
|
14
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
27.8
|
24.7
Roper Career Camping World Truck Series Stats
|
Starts
|
Wins
|
Top 5
|
Top 10
|
Poles
|
Laps Led
|
Avg. Start
|
Avg. Finish
|
41
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
24.1
|
23.1
