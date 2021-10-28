GMS Racing NCWTS Martinsville Speedway Preview

- Sponsor spotlight: Jack Wood's No. 24 Silverado will feature a special Chevy Cares paint scheme at Martinsville Speedway. Chevrolet has partnered with American Cancer Society® to help make strides against all forms of cancer, including helping the 1 in 8 women being diagnosed with breast cancer every year. Chevrolet has contributed over $15 million so far to benefit breast cancer screening, patient care, research and supporting the special people on the front lines of this fight. As part of the Martin Truex, Jr. Foundation and NASCAR Foundation Honor a Cancer Hero program, riding along with Jack will be Karen Morgan, a Glioblastoma cancer fighter who unfortunately lost her life to the terrible disease in 2020, and Debbi Fiore, a cancer survivor.
- Chassis history/info: Wood and his No. 24 team will run chassis no. 301 at Martinsville Speedway. This Chevy started out life as an intermediate truck, posting wins at Chicagoland Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway with Johnny Sauter in 2017, but has recently been converted over to a short track spec. Jack qualified second at Nashville earlier this season driving 301, and it was most recently used by Doug Coby at Bristol, where it finished 12th.
- Short Track Rookie: Not only will Jack Wood be making his first ever laps around Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, he will also make his first ever start at a short track in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Wood hopes to net a clean finish and rebound from some recent misfortunes in his previous races at Darlington, Las Vegas, and Talladega.
- Quote: “I'm looking forward to getting back on track at Martinsville. Over the downtime, I've been putting in a lot of work off the track trying to be as prepared as I possibly can. Short tracks are places that I've struggled with in the past, so I've been putting a lot of focus on getting better there. I'm excited to race at The Paperclip, and hopefully our No. 24 GMS Chevy Cares Silverado runs great.”