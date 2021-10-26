DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Advance: Martinsville

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 Gray makes his 21st start of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season and 46th of his career on Saturday afternoon.

The Ford Performance driver returns to Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, the site of his first career NCWTS start back in 2019. Last season, the team's day was ended prematurely after 154 laps due to the damaged vehicle policy.

Gray will run a unique orange paint scheme this weekend in honor of Larry Pettet, the cancer hero whose name will be riding along him as part of the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation Honor a Cancer Hero program. Orange is the official awareness ribbon color of kidney cancer.

Marcus Richmond has called 23 career races at Martinsville in the Truck Series. He has notched three wins (Dennis Setzer, Kevin Harvick, Noah Gragson) to go with six top-fives and 13 top-10s.

Click here for Gray's career statistics. Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance F-150 Taylor Gray makes his fourth career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Saturday. He will also compete in the season finale next weekend at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway to round out his first season of truck competition.

The 16-year-old driver is searching for a strong run at the .5-mile oval after bouts of bad luck at Watkins Glen and Bristol. He brought home a 12th-place finish at World Wide Technology Raceway in his other NCWTS start.

The Ford driver has a couple of late model stock starts at the iconic short track, but this will mark his first appearance there with a NASCAR national series.

Chad Johnston has called 18 career NASCAR Cup Series races at Martinsville with three top-five and five top-10 finishes.

Click here for Gray's career statistics.