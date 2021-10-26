Corey Heim - No. 51 HYTE Tundra Camping World Trucks Martinsville Preview

The Story on Corey: Corey Heim will make the third start of his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series career behind the wheel of the No. 51 HYTE Tundra in Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series event at Martinsville. The 19-year-old driver was impressive in his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway May 7 where he finished the opening stage eighth and by the end of the second stage had moved into the runner-up position behind his KBM teammate John Hunter Nemechek. With just under 30 laps remaining, he restarted on the front row next to Nemechek, but as the field exited the restart zone another competitor tapped the bumper of the JBL Tundra sending Heim into Nemechek and a 17-truck pileup ensued. With major damage all around his Toyota, the over-the-wall crew threw feverishly attempted repairs but ended up with a 23rd-place finish when the six-minute clock expired under NASCAR’s damaged vehicle policy. Heim’s second start of the season came at Watkins Glen International, where he was plagued by issues that kept him mired mid-pack and relegated him to an 18 th -place finish. While it will be the talented teenager’s first Truck Series start at “The Paperclip,” he has made two starts there in a Late Model Stock. He qualified third, finished second in his heat and started the feature from the seventh position in this year’s event on Sept. 25. In the feature a flat tire caused him to go multiple laps down and relegated him to a 32 nd -place finish. He finished runner-up in a controversial finish to the 2018 event, when he took the lead on the third and final attempt at a green-white-checkered but after another yellow came out the scoring was reverted to the running order on the prior lap due to not using scoring loops for a Late Model Stock event. The Toyota Racing Development product finished second to Ty Gibbs in the 2021 ARCA Menards Series championship standings. Heim collected six wins, three poles, 406 laps led, 16 top-five and 20 top-10 finishes and produced an average finish of 3.1 across 20 starts. Across 36 career ARCA Menards Series starts has seven wins, 503 laps led, 26 top-five and 35 top-10 finishes resulting in an average finish of 4.2. Heim Picked up his first career ARCA Menards Series victory at Kansas Speedway Oct. 16, 2020. Heim has also found his way to victory lane in the Late Model Ranks the last few seasons. Most recently, the Georgia driver brought home a victory March 27 in the Super Late Model Georgia Spring Nationals at Crip Motorsports Park in Cordele, Ga. It was his second Super Late Model win at his home state track, where he also won CRA SpeedFest at the 3/8-mile track in 2020. On the CARS Tour, Heim has one Super Late Model win at South Boston (Va.) Speedway in 2018 and one Late Model Stock victory at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway in 2020. The No. 51 team has produced three victories in Mardy Lindley’s first season as a crew chief at KBM, two with owner-driver Kyle Busch and one with Martin Truex Jr. Before arriving at KBM, Lindley guided his drivers to 32 wins and four ARCA Menards Series East championships since 2013, including back-to-back titles with Sam Mayer the last two seasons. Additionally, he earned the ARCA Menards Series Sioux Chief Showdown championship with Mayer in 2020. Behind the wheel, the second-generation driver won 11 races on the Pro Cup Series from 2000 to 2006 and was crowned the series champion in 2001. In Lindley’s lone visit to Martinsville in the Truck Series, Mayer led 33 laps before being caught up in a multi-truck wreck that relegated him to a 28 th -place finish. Lindley’s father, Butch, finished second to Harry Gant in the Cup Series race at Martinsville on April 25, 1982. HYTE, a subsidiary brand of iBUYPOWER, will serve as the primary sponsor for Saturday’s race with Heim. HYTE is a lifestyle-centered brand which focuses on enhancing play with its fresh and innovative PC components and accessories. Designed to fuel passions in gaming, music, the arts, and entertainment, all HYTE products are rigorously researched and tested before they are brought to fruition. HYTE, as a company and its products, are inspired by the needs and behaviors of its community and the many ways people play. HYTE is committed to designing products to help people experience play throughout their lifestyle, no matter what that may be. As part of the second annual Honor a Cancer Hero Campaign which raised over $100,000 for the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and The NASCAR Foundation, two organizations recognized as champions for the health and well-being of others, Heim’s No. 51 Toyota will carry the name of Nicole Mancini over the driver door on Saturday. Mancini is a breast cancer survivor who has kicked cancers butt as well as completed multiple full Ironman events. She is also an integral, long-term board member of The Mohawk Foundation, a small charity that uses triathlons and running to raise funds for breast cancer research.