GMS Racing NCWTS Talladega Superspeedway Recap

- Like his teammate Sheldon Creed, Zane Smith entered Talladega on the outside looking in nineteen points below the cutline. The No. 21 team needed to race as aggressively as possible to inch closer to their nearest competition in the points standings.
- Smith had the best starting spot of all GMS Racing teammates, initially rolling off from the eighth position. The twenty two-year-old was unable to tally any stage points in Stage one, finishing eleventh, but a quick pit stop positioned Smith to the front. Zane was able to work with Creed and finish third in Stage two, gaining valuable stage points.
- The No. 21 Hamsters USA Silverado showed speed throughout the day, and was a strong leader on the outside lane, but was wiped out in "the big one" on lap 57, immediately ending the team's race. Smith took several hard hits, but was released from the care center with no injuries. The results sheet will credit Zane with a 33rd place finish, definitely not what he or the team had hoped for.
#21in21: Due to the crash and poor finishing result from Talladega, Zane Smith is in a must-win situation as the trucks approach the second to last race of the season at Martinsville Speedway. The sophomore driver's season has been a difficult one, plagued with bad luck and misfortune. He looks to rally back and prove that the No. 21 GMS Racing team deserves to fight for a championship in Phoenix.
Quote: "That's just the nature of a restrictor plate race in the Playoffs. From my view, it looked like the No. 38 was just pushing a little too hard, but I don't know. It's not his fault, it's not really anyone's fault, but that's just how it goes. Unfortunately we just had the bad end of the stick there, I'm not sure what I could have done differently. Honestly we had a really good race going there, I felt like having a great teammate behind me helped us control that front row, but it just didn't end up working out there."