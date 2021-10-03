Mid-Race Accident Relegates Chandler Smith to 19th-Place Finish

Chandler Smith ran inside the top 10 for the majority of the first half of Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, but early in the Final Stage got caught up in a 21-truck accident that caused significant damage to his Safelite Tundra.

The over-the-wall crew used multiple trips down pit road to make Smith’s Toyota drivable which allowed the No. 18 team to improve from 30 th to 19 th by the end of the race.