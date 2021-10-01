GMS Racing Tabs Grant Enfinger To The No. 23 Silverado Full-Time In 2022 and 2023

GMS Racing is proud to re-welcome Grant Enfinger to its NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) line-up in 2022. The 2019 Regular Season Champion will pilot the team’s iconic No. 23 Chevrolet Silverado full-time in 2022 and 2023.

Enfinger, who has six NCWTS wins in his career, will be rejoining forces with a team that has strong ties to the driver from Fairhope, Ala. Over the years, the driver and team pairing have made a lot of history on track in multiple series.

The Series veteran delivered GMS Racing the team’s first win in the ARCA Menards Series at Berlin Raceway in 2014, and the duo went on to win the ARCA Menards Series championship in 2015. In 2016, driving the GMS Racing No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado, Enfinger earned his first career NCWTS win at Talladega Superspeedway.

“It’s an honor to be coming back to GMS Racing, the place where I was able to jump start my career in NASCAR. Together GMS Racing and I saw a tremendous amount of success - winning races and championships - and I’m ready to pick up where we left off,” said Grant.

Joining Enfinger on the move to GMS Racing will be longtime supporter, Champion Power Equipment, who will serve as primary sponsor of the No. 23 Silverado for the majority of the next two seasons. Champion Power Equipment has played an integral role in Grant's career, with a relationship that dates back to 2015.