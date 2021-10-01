Young’s Motorsports Talladega Superspeedway October Team Preview

Driver: Kris Wright

Primary Partner(s): F.N.B. Corporation

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis

Chevrolet Silverado 250 Starting Position: 16th (Based on event formula)

2021 Driver Points Position: 27th

2021 Owner Points Position: 21st

Engine : Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

The Lowdown: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year candidate Kris Wright will pilot the No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado this weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway for his 15th career start.

In addition to his 13 Truck Series races this season at Daytona, Las Vegas (twice), Richmond, Kansas, Darlington, Charlotte, Texas, Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Gateway, Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Wright also made his NCWTS debut last summer at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course.

Saturday afternoon’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 marks just the second time in 2021 where Wright will compete on a superspeedway.

Welcome Aboard: For the fourth time in 2021, F.N.B. Corporation will serve as the primary partner on Wright’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB’s market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina.

The Company has total assets of more than $38 billion and nearly 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864.

Kris Wright Truck Series Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway Stats : Saturday afternoon’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 will mark Wright’s inaugural debut at the 2.66-mile superspeedway.

Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway | Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Wright made his 14th career NCWTS start.

Starting 26th based on the metrics set by NASCAR without practice or qualifying, Wright’s No. 02 Wright Chevrolet | WrightCars.com made gains throughout the race to collect a strong 16th place finish at the checkered flag.

The Las Vegas finish was Wright’s third top-20 finish of the 2021 NCWTS season.

Driver Intel: Road racing standout Kris Wright continues his rookie season with Young’s Motorsports with Saturday afternoon’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Talladega.

The former IMSA and Formula 3 driver invades the Truck Series scene this season after spending much of the 2020 season competing in the ARCA Menards Series competing for Chad Bryant Racing and GMS Racing, respectively.

Wright earned three top-10 finishes in six races, including a career-best seventh in the season finale at Kansas Speedway last October.

This season, in addition to the Truck Series, Wright has spent time competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Sam Hunt Racing on the road courses and a string of races in ARCA for Rette Jones Racing.

Solid Pace For Young’s Motorsports: With three races remaining in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this season, Young’s Motorsports sits a respectable 21st in the series owner standings with a handful of drivers.

In addition to Kaz Grala and Wright, NASCAR Xfinity Series winner Josh Berry, NASCAR Cup Series’ standout Daniel Suarez and USAC Triple Crown champion Chris Windom have all piloted the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet in the 19 races thus far of 2021.

In one of the most competitive Truck Series seasons on record, the team has collected one top-five, two top-10s, five top-15s and 12 top-25 efforts collectively.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Wright as crew chief of the No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Eddie Troconis.

Troconis is a two-time winning crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and comes to Young’s Motorsports after tenures at ThorSport Racing, AM Racing and Sam Hunt Racing (Xfinity Series) respectively.

He will crew chief his 142nd NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon. In his previous 141 races, he has two wins, 23 top-five and 46 top-10 finishes to his resume.

Touted as a gifted engineer, Troconis will make his eighth crew chief start at Talladega this weekend.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Kris Wright, please visit, kriswrightmotorsports.com, like him on Facebook (Kris Wright Racing) and follow him on Twitter (@KrisOnNASCAR).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Kris Wright Pre-Race Quote:

On Talladega: “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to compete at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend with the Young’s Motorsports team. The team brought me a very competitive No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway in February.