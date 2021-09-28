NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Advance: Talladega Superspeedway

Deegan is making her 21st career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start on Saturday afternoon at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.
The Ford driver is making her second career NCWTS superspeedway start. Earlier this year in February at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, Deegan made her first superspeedway start from ninth and ran in the top-10, but finished 24th after making contact with the wall and damaging her F-150.
In last weekend's event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the young driver started 17th in the Craftsman F-150. Deegan had a strong run for most of the event, but late in the race she received contact from a spinning truck and was forced to retire her truck and finish 31st.
In June of 2020, Deegan made an ARCA Menards Series start at the Alabama superspeedway. She started third and finished seventh in the 75-lap event.
Veteran crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. has called 12 NCWTS events at Talladega. The New York native has earned three wins -- 2007 and 2008 with Todd Bodine, 2020 with Raphael Lessard -- and three pole awards, along with seven top-five and eight top-10 finishes at the 2.66-mile venue.
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150
Gray makes his 20th start of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season and 46th of his career on Saturday afternoon.
At Las Vegas Motor Speedway last Friday night, the 22-year-old driver battled inside the top-10 for most of the race and was running as high as second late in the final stage. After a lap 117 caution, he restarted 10th and suffered a flat tire that trapped him two laps down and relegated him to a 23rd-place finish.
Gray has two previous starts the 2.66-mile superspeedway - one with the NCWTS and one with the ARCA Menards Series. In the truck race last season, he was involved in a multi-truck crash and finished 29th.
Drivetrain issues derailed Gray's one and only attempt at a superspeedway this season back at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February before turning a single lap.
Marcus Richmond has called 12 career races at Talladega with two wins, three top-fives and four top-10s. Both wins came with Timothy Peters in back-to-back visits to the track in 2014 and 2015.