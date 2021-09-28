Chandler Smith - No. 18 Safelite AutoGlass Tundra Camping World Trucks Talladega Preview

You had a strong run at Talladega last year. Does that give you confidence as you head back there this week?

“I’m kind of hesitant to answer these types of questions on restrictor-plate tracks because a lot of it has to do with luck, timing and being at the right place at the right time. Daytona we were really good, led the most laps and at the very end we got caught up and had a flat right-rear tire that ended our day. Talladega last year, we finished I think third, but we were going to race back to the line and have the potential to have a photo finish. Overall, I’m comfortable on these tracks and I’m looking forward to it.”

What do you think it takes to be a good superspeedway racer?

“I don’t know, I’m still brand new to it. I think patience and looking out to see different moves and what you can do to advance your row or advance your position and not get in a bad situation. Also protecting what you already have, which is a lot to say and a lot to do, but I feel like that’s what it takes to be a good superspeedway racer and those are the things I’ve been following recently every time I’ve been on a superspeedway. It has seemed to work out for me.”

You climbed out of a points deficit in the opening round. Does that give you confidence that you can repeat it in the Round of 8?