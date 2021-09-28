Carson Hocevar - Chevrolet Silverado 250 Race Advance

Hocevar on Racing Talladega: “I learned a lot at Daytona earlier this year that I think will really help me at Talladega this weekend,” said Hocevar. “Our Good Sam Chevrolet looks incredible – this whole organization is so appreciative of Marcus Lemonis’ support, and everyone at Good Sam. We have nothing to lose this weekend. We have two weeks to do everything we can to put ourselves in position to compete for a championship in Phoenix.”



Hocevar at Talladega: Hocevar will make his first start at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday. Hocevar, who was not yet 18-years-old last season, was unable to run the superspeedways, due to NASCAR rules.



Earlier this season, in his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start on a superspeedway at Daytona International Speedway, Hocevar started 12th and finished fifth.



In the Points: Hocevar had a strong run going at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but a loose wheel forced him to pit road under green flag conditions with just a handful of laps remaining. Without any time to battle back, Hocevar was left with a 22nd-place finish. Following the first race of the Round of Eight, Hocevar sits sixth in the playoff standings, 16 points out of fourth.



On the Truck: The No. 42 Chevrolet will race with support from Good Sam this week at Talladega Superspeedway.



