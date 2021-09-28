Jean-Philippe Bergeron Joins DGR for Three Races

David Gilliland Racing (DGR) announced today that Lanaudière, Quebec, Canada native Jean-Philippe "Bergy" Bergeron will join DGR to pilot a Ford Fusion with the ARCA Menards Series for three races to conclude the 2021 season. Bergeron will make his DGR debut at Salem (Ind.) Speedway for the Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200.

“We had the chance to see Jean-Philippe Bergeron perform on the oval track at the World Series of Asphalt at New Smyrna in February, and we are very happy to have him with us to finish the 2021 season," David Gilliland, team co-owner, said.

In addition to Salem, the Canadian driver will compete at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City on October 23 with the ARCA Menards Series, as well as Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on November 6 with the ARCA Menards Series West.

“It is an honor to be able to drive for one of the best developmental stock car teams in the United States,” Bergeron said. “You only get one chance to make a good first impression and I intend to give it my all to impress those who have encouraged and supported me over the past few years. I know that I am in good hands with DGR and this experience will certainly have a major impact on my career as a professional driver.”

Bergeron will have support from multiple partners for his first foray into ARCA. Partners include Festidrag Development, Aviation NETWorx, Aero Skills Tournament, Prolon Controls, JCPerreault, Technoflex, NeuroVision, CTSR, Hamel Honda, Rousseau Metal, Silverwax, Hipertech, Groupe GBI, Globocam, Permatex and Festidrag.TV.

The Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 at Salem Speedway will be televised live on MAVTV and streamed on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 2.

DGR PR