Azalea Gynecology Partners with Jack Wood and GMS Racing at Talladega Superspeedway

GMS Racing is proud to announce a new partnership with Azalea Gynecology, who will be featured on Jack Wood's No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado at Talladega Superspeedway as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series hits race number twenty on the calendar.

Wood, who will be making his first-career NCWTS start at a superspeedway on Saturday, anticipates a challenging race that has a lot at stake. Fortunately for the rookie, he has some restrictor plate track experience in the ARCA Menards Series from earlier this year.

In the two ARCA races on superspeedways this season, the 21-year-old recorded finishes of ninth at Daytona International Speedway in February and eleventh at Talladega Superspeedway in April. Wood looks forward to this weekend's race to showcase his ability in the draft.

"I'm excited to represent Azalea Gynecology on my pink No. 24 Silverado at Talladega. Breast cancer awareness month is always a great cause to promote women's health, and I am thankful to have their support this weekend. I think our truck looks great, and I'm more than ready to make my first truck start in a restrictor plate race! Hopefully, I am able to bring home a solid finish to our new supporters," said Jack.

Prominently featured on Wood's No. 24 Chevrolet will be Azalea Gynecology, who is using its sponsorship to raise awareness for breast cancer research. Jack will sport a bright pink paint scheme with a breast cancer ribbon adorning the sides of his Silverado.

Located in the ocean front city of Wilmington, North Carolina, Azalea Gynecology offers a variety of services in office such as routine and prevention care, as well as a selection of in office procedures. Dr. Pamela Novosel leads her team of all female Physicians Assistants ensuring that at whatever stage in life their clients are in, their concerns are addressed with superior health care and a knowledgeable staff.

“Azalea Gynecology is proud to be partnering with Jack Wood and the GMS Motorsports team for the Talladega race on Oct 2, 2021! We’re excited to see what this young and up coming driver can do behind the wheel at Talladega. It’s really exciting to be able to see our brand on a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series truck and to promote Breast Cancer awareness and a healthy life to all of the female fans.” – Dr. Pamela Novosel, Owner

Riding along with Jack Wood will be seventeen ribbons featuring the names of breast cancer survivors who are relatives of GMS Racing employees and crew members. The practice has become a yearly tradition for the team, and we are proud to continue it at Talladega.

Fans can cheer on the GMS Racing No. 24 Azalea Gynecology Chevrolet Silverado during the Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, October 2nd. FOX Sports 1 will broadcast the race live at 1:00 PM ET. Be sure to follow Jack Wood on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with the handle @DriverJackWood.

