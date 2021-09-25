GMS Racing NCWTS Las Vegas Motor Speedway II Recap

- Sheldon Creed began the Round of 8 with high hopes of securing maximum points after riding a wave of momentum throughout a dominant opening of the Round of 10 in which he scored two wins.

- Creed started ninth due to a disappointing finish at Bristol Motor Speedway, but gained a spot early on to finish eighth in Stage 1. As the race progressed, the No. 2 LiftKits4Less Silverado drove into the Top 5, gaining valuable stage points to finish 5th in Stage 2.

- Disaster struck on lap 71 of 134, when Creed was involved in a multi-truck crash off turn two, ending his night early with a huge hit that led to a fire. Thankfully, Sheldon walked away from the crash uninjured, but the end result was a dismal 36th place finish. Not the way that the reigning NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion hoped to open up the Round of 8.

#Back2Back: Sheldon Creed finds himself on the outside looking in as the series heads to Talladega Superspeedway, currently scored in fifth place, five points below the cutline. The No. 2 crew will have to rally back in the next two races in order to advance to the season finale in Phoenix.

Quote: "Man, restarts were a lot of fun all night, I had a lot of fun on the restarts early but we got shuffled back when we didn't pit there. I just wasn't able to see the 18 truck through the wreck and destroyed both of our trucks. We didn't have a great truck, but I thought we had a top 8 truck. Unfortunate, but it'll make Talladega interesting and fun."