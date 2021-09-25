NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Recap: Las Vegas II

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Craftsman Ford F-150 Start: 17th Finish: 31st Early in Stage 1, Deegan reported her Craftsman truck could stand to be a little looser while running in the top-20. Throughout the stage, the California native continued to work her way forward. She finished the opening stage 14th and was looking for adjustments to loosen up her truck a little bit. Deegan pitted for service during the break but slid through her pit box which resulted in a lengthy pit stop.

Deegan started Stage 2 from the 27th position. She once again began working her way up through the field and into the top-20. Under caution on lap 52, the Ford driver pitted from 19th after relaying she needed her F-150 to be loosened up more. After the race returned to green, Deegan continued to advance her track position and completed the stage in 16th on lap 60.

After staying out during the stage break, Deegan moved up to start the stage from eighth. Early in the stage on lap 71, Deegan received damage from a multi-truck accident after a truck made contact with her No. 1 Ford as she was trying to avoid the melee. She came down pit road from the 14th position for repairs to her truck. She spent multiple laps on pit road for repairs and returned to the track. Deegan pitted several more times for repairs before taking the Craftsman Ford to the garage before the checkered flag flew due to the accident damage. She ended the event in the 31st position.