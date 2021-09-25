Toyota Unveils the New Tundra TRD Pro for the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Earlier this evening at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Toyota unveiled its new race truck for the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. For the first time, Toyota will campaign the Toyota Tundra TRD Pro beginning at Daytona International Speedway in February.

Toyota’s commitment to race vehicles that closely resemble production vehicles continues with this all-new Tundra TRD Pro. With the new body for 2022, Toyota is celebrating the launch of all new next generation Tundra models on showroom floors.

Toyota continues as the only OEM that campaigns three different body styles across NASCAR’s top three series. With the Toyota Camry TRD Next Gen Cup Series car that was debuted in May, Toyota will campaign with two new bodies for the 2022 season. The Toyota Supra will continue to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series has always been extremely important to Toyota not only in our history, but our focus at our dealerships,” said Paul Doleshal, group manager of motorsports for Toyota Motor North America. “The launch of the new Tundra is a really exciting time for our entire organization so to be able to reflect that new styling in our NASCAR Tundra with the TRD Pro design is a reflection of the importance of the series to all of us and allows us to continue ensuring our on-track production resembles its production counterparts that can be found in our Toyota showrooms.”

Toyota’s commitment to the Camping World Truck Series is approaching nearing two decades. Since debuting in 2004, Toyota has claimed eight drivers and 11 manufacturer’s championships. Earlier this season at Daytona International Speedway, Ben Rhodes drove the Tundra to victory lane for the 200th time. Toyota is on pace this season to earn a 12th manufacturer’s championship on the strength of 13 victories to date. Six of the 10 drivers that qualified for this season’s Truck Series Playoffs compete full-time in Tundras.

“All of us at Kyle Busch Motorsports are proud to have carried the Toyota Tundra badging since we started this race team,” said Kyle Busch, team owner of Kyle Busch Motorsports. “Toyota and TRD are always working with us to ensure we’re as competitive as possible on the race track, but also ensuring that the body styling of our Tundras matches what fans can buy in their dealerships. The new Tundra is really aggressive looking and it’s great to see that reflected in our NASCAR Tundras with the TRD Pro badging for the 2022 season.”

The 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro was unveiled to the public on September 19 and is scheduled to make its way to Toyota showrooms later this year. The 2022 NASCAR Toyota Tundra TRD Pro will debut at the Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 18.

TRD PR