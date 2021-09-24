Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Overview- Las Vegas Motor Speedway

News and Notes:

– Starting Position; Howie DiSavino III will start the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Presented by Westgate Resorts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) from the 25th position on Friday night. Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup would be calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.



– Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats; Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Presented by Westgate Resorts will be DiSavino’s debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and fifth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start of the 2021 season all for Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR). In four NCWTS starts this season DiSavino holds an average finish of 26.8 with a career best of 22nd coming at Pocono Raceway in June. DiSavino experienced electrical issues late in the UNOH 200 Presented by Ohio Logistics last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway resulting in a 28th place finish.



Featured Partners



- KEES Vacations; KEES Vacations on the Outer Banks is your source for quality vacation rentals from hotels to oceanfront homes. KEES FlexStay™ gives you the freedom to plan your ideal vacation with flexible check-in and check-out dates. Visit KeesOuterBanks.com for all the vacation properties Kees has available in the Outer Banks.



- Bud’s Heating & Air Conditioning; At Bud’s the believe that comfort goes far beyond just what you’re heating and air conditioning systems can provide. We believe that there is even greater comfort in knowing that you have the very best professionals in the industry working for you. With locations in Southern Virginia and the Northern Florida Bud’s is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 days of the year. More information on Bud’s Heating & Air Conditioning can be found at BudsUSA.com



– Chassis; JAR will bring Chassis No. 008 for DiSavino to compete with in Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Presented by Westgate Resorts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Chassis No. 008 last competed for JAR in the In It to Win It 200 at Darlington Raceway at the beginning of September with Team Owner Jordan Anderson behind the wheel. In that race Anderson would finish in 26th position two-laps down. Chassis No. 008 has seen on track action four other times during the 2021 season; Anderson drove No. 008 to a 10th place finish after starting 34th at Darlington in May, Howie DiSavino III in his NCWTS debut steered No. 008 to a 34th place finish, Anderson drove it to a Top-25 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March, and Anderson would record a 37th place finish after having an engine issue at World Wide Technology Raceway in August.

JAR PR