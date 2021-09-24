Roper Racing Las Vegas Pre Race

No. 04 News and Notes

Hitting our Groove: The team has finished in the top 20 in 3 of the last 4 races. This streak has given the team confidence heading into Las Vegas. Roper was the second highest finishing Ford at Bristol. Morale is high as the team heads west to Sin City.

This will be Roper’s 5 race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The team has always had great speed at the high banked mile and a half. The 2019 Spring race weekend featured a 5 place qualifying effort from Roper and the 04 team. Tune in: Find out what happens when the green flag drops on the first race of the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Truck Series. Tune in at 9:00 PM on September 24th on FS1.

From the Driver’s Seat:

Cory Roper: “Very excited to be back in Vegas! Shane has put together a new truck for this race and I'm excited to see what we got. Happy to have a lot of good friends come out to Vegas to support our race team. I want to thank Darla and Shawn Dean for jumping on board to help us make this race and our CarQuest partnership for everything they do for our race team.”

From the Pit Box:

Shane Whitbeck: “Vegas is the last mile and half this year and everybody has put in a lot of work into bringing this truck to Las Vegas. This is also one of Cory’s favorite tracks so I can’t wait to get on the track and see what The Dean truck can do this weekend. I feel this is going to be a solid weekend for us.”

Roper 2021 Camping World Truck Series Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 12 0 1 1 0 0 28.1 26

Roper Career Camping World Truck Series Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 39 0 1 2 0 0 24 23.4

Roper Racing PR