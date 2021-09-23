Sunday, Sep 26

Young’s Motorsports Las Vegas Motor Speedway September Team Preview

NASCAR Truck Series News
Thursday, Sep 23 221
No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 
Driver: Kris Wright
 
Primary Partner(s): Wright Chevrolet | WrightChevy.com
 
Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado
 
Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis
 
Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Starting Position: 26th (Based on event formula)
 
2021 Driver Points Position: 31st
2021 Owner Points Position: 21st
 
Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 021
 
Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies 
 
Notes of Interest:
 
The Lowdown: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year candidate Kris Wright will pilot the No. 02 Wright Chevrolet | WrightChevy.com Chevrolet Silverado this weekend at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway for his 14th career start.
 
In addition to his 12 Truck Series races this season at Daytona, Las Vegas, Richmond, Kansas, Darlington, Charlotte, Texas, Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Gateway, Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and most recently at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Wright also made his NCWTS debut last summer at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course.
 
Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts marks just the second time in 2021 where Wright returns to a venue where he has previous experience this season.
 
Welcome Back: For the 19th Truck Series race of 2021, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Wright Chevrolet and WrightChevy.com as the primary marketing partner on Wright’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado for the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200.
 
Wright Chevrolet is also a part of WrightCars.com, which has been serving the Pittsburg area’s automotive needs featuring its Buick, GMS, Hyundai, Honda, Nissan, Lotus, Genesis and Explorer Vans brands since 1927.
 
Wright Chevrolet offers an extensive selection of new and pre-owned inventory in Pennsylvania.
 
Kris Wright Truck Series Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts will mark Wright’s second start in Sin City.
 
In March, Wright started 15th in his No. 02 First National Bank Chevrolet Silverado and raced to a respectable 25th place finish in his intermediate track debut.
 
Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway | UNOH 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Wright made his 13th career NCWTS start.
 
Starting 24th based on the metrics set by NASCAR without practice or qualifying, Wright’s No. 02 Wright Chevrolet | WrightCars.com made some early race gains, but quickly developed engine issues that eventually sent him and the No. 02 Chevrolet to the garage just 69 laps into the race and a disappointing 36th place finish.
 
Driver Intel: Road racing standout Kris Wright continues his rookie season with Young’s Motorsports with Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas.
 
The former IMSA and Formula 3 driver invades the Truck Series scene this season after spending much of the 2020 season competing in the ARCA Menards Series competing for Chad Bryant Racing and GMS Racing, respectively.
 
Wright earned three top-10 finishes in six races, including a career-best seventh in the season finale at Kansas Speedway last October.
 
This season, in addition to the Truck Series, Wright has spent time competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Sam Hunt Racing on the road courses and a string of races in ARCA for Rette Jones Racing.
 
Solid Pace For Young’s Motorsports: With four races remaining in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this season, Young’s Motorsports sits a respectable 21st in the series owner standings with a handful of drivers.
 
In addition to Kaz Grala and Wright, NASCAR Xfinity Series winner Josh Berry, NASCAR Cup Series’ standout Daniel Suarez and USAC Triple Crown champion Chris Windom have all piloted the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet in the 18 races thus far of 2021.
 
In one of the most competitive Truck Series seasons on record, the team has collected one top-five, two top-10s, five top-15s and 11 top-25 efforts collectively.
 
Calling the Shots: Guiding Wright as crew chief of the No. 02 Wright Chevrolet | WrightChevy.com Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Eddie Troconis.
 
Troconis is a two-time winning crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and comes to Young’s Motorsports after tenures at ThorSport Racing, AM Racing and Sam Hunt Racing (Xfinity Series) respectively.
 
He will crew chief his 141st NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 140 races, he has two wins, 23 top-five and 46 top-10 finishes to his resume.
 
Touted as a gifted engineer, Troconis will make his 10th crew chief start at Bristol (concrete track) this week. 
 
Follow on Social Media: For more on Kris Wright, please visit, kriswrightmotorsports.com, like him on Facebook (Kris Wright Racing) and follow him on Twitter (@KrisOnNASCAR).
 
For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit  YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). 
 
Kris Wright Pre-Race Quote:
 
On Las Vegas: “I’m looking forward to heading back to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. I learned a lot about racing a truck on a mile-and-a-half track in March and have continued to learn so much since then that I’m hopeful all of that will help myself and our Young’s Motorsports team on Friday night.
 
“I’m going to Las Vegas determined. We have had good speed in our Trucks the last two races, just don’t have the results to show for it. Hopefully, we can change that on Friday night.” 
 
No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 
Driver: Tate Fogleman
 
Primary Partner(s): Solid Rock Carriers
 
Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado
 
Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London
 
Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Starting Position: 33rd (Based on event formula)
 
2021 Driver Points Position: 21st
 
2021 Owner Points Position: 31st
 
Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 020
 
Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies 
 
Notes of Interest:
 
Back To Familiar Territory: In his sophomore season of Truck Series competition, Fogleman returns to Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway eyeing his second career top-10 for Young’s Motorsports. 
 
Solid As A Rock: For the 19th Truck Series race of 2021, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Solid Rock Carriers as the primary marketing partner on Fogleman’s No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado for the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200.
 
Solid Rock Carriers Inc. is a licensed and bonded freight shipping and trucking company running freight hauling business from Lagrange, North Carolina.
 
Serving the eastern United States for over 20 years, Solid Rock Carriers provides on-time delivery and superior customer service.
 
Tate Fogleman Truck Series Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts will mark Fogleman’s fifth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the 1.5-mile speedway.
 
In his three previous efforts, including March’s Bucked Up 200, Fogleman has been able to deliver top-20 finishes in all three races. 
 
Last September, the Durham, N.C. native delivered a track-best 16th place finish after starting 18th in the No. 02 Solid Rock Carriers Chevrolet Silverado.
 
Tate Fogleman Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Fogleman has made 26 starts throughout his career carrying an improved average finishing position of 24.2.
 
Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway | UNOH 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Fogleman made his 44th career NCWTS start.
 
Starting 31st based on the metrics set by NASCAR without practice or qualifying, Fogleman’s No. 12 Solid Rock Carriers Chevrolet experienced mechanical issues early in the race before being become an innocent victim in a Lap 70 crash that prematurely ended the team’s night in the 37th position.
 
To The Point(s): Entering Las Vegas, Fogleman sits 21st in the championship standings with 198 points earned. Fogleman stands 24 points from 20th currently occupied by Parker Kligerman.
 
183 points separate Fogleman from 15th in the championship standings currently held by Austin Wayne Self with four races remaining.
 
Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team maintains 31st in the NCWTS owner standings.
 
Did You Know?: 21-year-old Fogleman is the son of Jay Fogleman a former competitor in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and a 10-time winner in what is now known as the CARS Tour Series.
 
He is also a business major at High Point University and has a strong passion for fishing.
 
Calling the Shots: Guiding Fogleman as crew chief of the No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado is crew chief Ryan London.
 
He will crew chief his 43rd NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Thursday night. In his previous 42 races, he has one top-five and three top-10 finishes to his resume.
 
This weekend marks his fourth race as crew chief at Las Vegas. 
 
Follow on Social Media: For more on Tate Fogleman, please like him on Facebook (Tate Fogelman Racing) and follow him on Instagram (tatefogleman) and Twitter (@tate_fogleman).
 
For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). 
 
Tate Fogleman Pre-Race Quotes:
 
On Las Vegas Return: “If there’s a place that can change our luck, I can not think of a better place than Las Vegas. We’ve had nothing but terrible luck the past two races.
 
“I’m happy to be going to a track where I feel very comfortable as a driver and a place where I’m confident we can rebound with our No. 12 Solid Rock Carriers Chevrolet Silverado.
 
“Las Vegas has been relatively good to me. We just need to mind our p’s and q’s and race the race track and hope when that checkered flag falls, we find ourselves in a good place.” 
 
No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 
Driver: Spencer Boyd
 
Primary Partner(s): HAIRCLUB (BULCRIAH)
 
Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado
 
Crew Chief: Joe Lax
 
Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Starting Position: 31st (Based on event formula)
 
2021 Driver Points Position: 24th
 
2021 Owner Points Position: 34th
 
Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis 014
 
Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies 
 
Notes of Interest:
 
Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway eyeing his first top-10 of the season for Young’s Motorsports. 
 
No. 111: This weekend at Las Vegas, Boyd will make his 111th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 45 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and will make his 63rd start in Trucks when the green flag waves Friday night. 
 
The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.
 
Welcome Back To The Team: This weekend at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back HairClub as the primary partner on the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado.
 
Founded in 1976, HairClub is North America's number one provider of hair regrowth, replacement, and restoration solutions.
 
For over 40 years, HairClub has helped 600,000+ people regrow, replace, or restore hair that they love.
 
HairClub has over 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world's leading provider of total hair loss solutions.
 
Las Vegas will be the fourth race where HairClub has partnered with Boyd and Young’s Motorsports. HairClub adorned the No. 20 Chevrolet at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, last fall at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway and the season-finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.
 
We Love Free: As they did last year, HairClub is offering NASCAR fans a free hair health checkup and a free hair care kit as part of the partnership. 
 
Find a location near you at hairclub.com/find-a-center.
 
Double Duty: In addition to Friday night’s Truck Series race at Las Vegas, Boyd will return to DGM Racing and compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 aboard the No. 90 MiniDoge Chevrolet Camaro.
 
Spencer Boyd Truck Series Las Motor Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts will mark Boyd’s sixth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the 1.5-mile speedway.
 
In his five previous efforts, Boyd has a track-best finish of 20th in the fall race of 2019, while also carrying an average finish of 24.8.
 
Spencer Boyd Truck Series Short Track Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Boyd has made 38 starts throughout his career carrying an average finishing position of 23.6
 
Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway | UNOH 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Boyd made his 62nd career NCWTS start.
 
Starting 27th based on the metrics set by NASCAR without practice or qualifying, Boyd’s No. 20 EZPOLE® Flagpoles Chevrolet Silverado was spun early in the race by another competitor and the contact from the incident caused overheating issues which eventually sent Boyd to the garage for the evening.
 
The team was forced to settle for a dejecting 31st place finish.
 
To The Point(s): Entering Las Vegas, Boyd sits 24th in the championship standings.
 
61 points separate Boyd from 20th in the championship standings currently held by Parker Kligerman with four races remaining this season.
 
Young’s Motorsports’ No. 20 team also secures 34th in the NCWTS owner standings.
 
Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.
 
In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.
 
Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 62 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and two top-10 finishes and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 22.9.
 
Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 20 HAIRCLUB (BULCRIAH) Chevrolet Silverado is veteran crew chief Joe Lax.
 
He will crew chief his 73rd NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 72 races, he has one pole and six top-10 finishes to his resume.
 
This weekend marks his sixth race as crew chief at Las Vegas.
 
Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).
 
For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit  YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).
 
Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes:
 
On Las Vegas Return: “It is another busy weekend of racing, but I always look forward to racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It is a fast track but always provides great racing and another opportunity for us to have a strong run in our No. 20 HairClub Chevrolet Silverado.” 
 
Race Information:
 
The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts (134 laps | 201 miles) is the 19th of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag on Fri., Sept. 24, 2021, shortly after 6:00 p.m. PT (9:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (PT).

Young Motorsports PR

Speedway Digest Staff

