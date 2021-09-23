Young’s Motorsports Las Vegas Motor Speedway September Team Preview

Driver: Kris Wright

Primary Partner(s): Wright Chevrolet | WrightChevy.com

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis

Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Starting Position: 26th (Based on event formula)

2021 Driver Points Position: 31st

2021 Owner Points Position: 21st

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 021

Engine : Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

The Lowdown: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year candidate Kris Wright will pilot the No. 02 Wright Chevrolet | WrightChevy.com Chevrolet Silverado this weekend at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway for his 14th career start.

In addition to his 12 Truck Series races this season at Daytona, Las Vegas, Richmond, Kansas, Darlington, Charlotte, Texas, Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Gateway, Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and most recently at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Wright also made his NCWTS debut last summer at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course.

Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts marks just the second time in 2021 where Wright returns to a venue where he has previous experience this season.

Welcome Back: For the 19th Truck Series race of 2021, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Wright Chevrolet and WrightChevy.com as the primary marketing partner on Wright’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado for the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200.

Wright Chevrolet is also a part of WrightCars.com , which has been serving the Pittsburg area’s automotive needs featuring its Buick, GMS, Hyundai, Honda, Nissan, Lotus, Genesis and Explorer Vans brands since 1927.

Wright Chevrolet offers an extensive selection of new and pre-owned inventory in Pennsylvania.

Kris Wright Truck Series Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats : Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts will mark Wright’s second start in Sin City.

In March, Wright started 15th in his No. 02 First National Bank Chevrolet Silverado and raced to a respectable 25th place finish in his intermediate track debut.

Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway | UNOH 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Wright made his 13th career NCWTS start.

Starting 24th based on the metrics set by NASCAR without practice or qualifying, Wright’s No. 02 Wright Chevrolet | WrightCars.com made some early race gains, but quickly developed engine issues that eventually sent him and the No. 02 Chevrolet to the garage just 69 laps into the race and a disappointing 36th place finish.

Driver Intel: Road racing standout Kris Wright continues his rookie season with Young’s Motorsports with Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas.

The former IMSA and Formula 3 driver invades the Truck Series scene this season after spending much of the 2020 season competing in the ARCA Menards Series competing for Chad Bryant Racing and GMS Racing, respectively.

Wright earned three top-10 finishes in six races, including a career-best seventh in the season finale at Kansas Speedway last October.

This season, in addition to the Truck Series, Wright has spent time competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Sam Hunt Racing on the road courses and a string of races in ARCA for Rette Jones Racing.

Solid Pace For Young’s Motorsports: With four races remaining in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this season, Young’s Motorsports sits a respectable 21st in the series owner standings with a handful of drivers.

In addition to Kaz Grala and Wright, NASCAR Xfinity Series winner Josh Berry, NASCAR Cup Series’ standout Daniel Suarez and USAC Triple Crown champion Chris Windom have all piloted the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet in the 18 races thus far of 2021.

In one of the most competitive Truck Series seasons on record, the team has collected one top-five, two top-10s, five top-15s and 11 top-25 efforts collectively.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Wright as crew chief of the No. 02 Wright Chevrolet | WrightChevy.com Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Eddie Troconis.

Troconis is a two-time winning crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and comes to Young’s Motorsports after tenures at ThorSport Racing, AM Racing and Sam Hunt Racing (Xfinity Series) respectively.

He will crew chief his 141st NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 140 races, he has two wins, 23 top-five and 46 top-10 finishes to his resume.

Touted as a gifted engineer, Troconis will make his 10th crew chief start at Bristol (concrete track) this week.

Kris Wright Pre-Race Quote:

On Las Vegas: “I’m looking forward to heading back to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. I learned a lot about racing a truck on a mile-and-a-half track in March and have continued to learn so much since then that I’m hopeful all of that will help myself and our Young’s Motorsports team on Friday night.