Young’s Motorsports Las Vegas Motor Speedway September Team Preview

Driver: Spencer Boyd
Primary Partner(s): HAIRCLUB (BULCRIAH)
Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado
Crew Chief: Joe Lax
Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Starting Position: 31st (Based on event formula)
2021 Driver Points Position: 24th
2021 Owner Points Position: 34th
Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis 014
Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies
Notes of Interest:
Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway eyeing his first top-10 of the season for Young’s Motorsports.
No. 111: This weekend at Las Vegas, Boyd will make his 111th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 45 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and will make his 63rd start in Trucks when the green flag waves Friday night.
The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.
Welcome Back To The Team: This weekend at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back HairClub as the primary partner on the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado.
Founded in 1976, HairClub is North America's number one provider of hair regrowth, replacement, and restoration solutions.
For over 40 years, HairClub has helped 600,000+ people regrow, replace, or restore hair that they love.
HairClub has over 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world's leading provider of total hair loss solutions.
Las Vegas will be the fourth race where HairClub has partnered with Boyd and Young’s Motorsports. HairClub adorned the No. 20 Chevrolet at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, last fall at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway and the season-finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.
We Love Free: As they did last year, HairClub is offering NASCAR fans a free hair health checkup and a free hair care kit as part of the partnership.
Double Duty: In addition to Friday night’s Truck Series race at Las Vegas, Boyd will return to DGM Racing and compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 aboard the No. 90 MiniDoge Chevrolet Camaro.
Spencer Boyd Truck Series Las Motor Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts will mark Boyd’s sixth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the 1.5-mile speedway.
In his five previous efforts, Boyd has a track-best finish of 20th in the fall race of 2019, while also carrying an average finish of 24.8.
Spencer Boyd Truck Series Short Track Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Boyd has made 38 starts throughout his career carrying an average finishing position of 23.6
Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway | UNOH 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Boyd made his 62nd career NCWTS start.
Starting 27th based on the metrics set by NASCAR without practice or qualifying, Boyd’s No. 20 EZPOLE® Flagpoles Chevrolet Silverado was spun early in the race by another competitor and the contact from the incident caused overheating issues which eventually sent Boyd to the garage for the evening.
The team was forced to settle for a dejecting 31st place finish.
To The Point(s): Entering Las Vegas, Boyd sits 24th in the championship standings.
61 points separate Boyd from 20th in the championship standings currently held by Parker Kligerman with four races remaining this season.
Young’s Motorsports’ No. 20 team also secures 34th in the NCWTS owner standings.
Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.
In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.
Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 62 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and two top-10 finishes and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 22.9.
Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 20 HAIRCLUB (BULCRIAH) Chevrolet Silverado is veteran crew chief Joe Lax.
He will crew chief his 73rd NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 72 races, he has one pole and six top-10 finishes to his resume.
This weekend marks his sixth race as crew chief at Las Vegas.
Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes:
On Las Vegas Return: “It is another busy weekend of racing, but I always look forward to racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It is a fast track but always provides great racing and another opportunity for us to have a strong run in our No. 20 HairClub Chevrolet Silverado.”