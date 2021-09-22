Hill Continues Owner Points Title Fight in Vegas

Owners’ Title Fight … Austin Hill returns to the Nevada desert and one of his most successful venues, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS), chasing a second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series owners’ title for HRE. While the driver of the No. 16 Weins Canada Toyota Tundra will be fighting to finish as high as fifth in the drivers’ championship, an owner points championship is still within reach, and another checkered flag at LVMS on Friday night would secure the No. 16 team a spot in the owners’ title finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Vegas Showman … The last two Camping World Trucks’ visits to LVMS in September have resulted in Hill driving to victory lane. The Winston, Ga. native gave Weins Canada their first victory last season in nail-biting fashion and notched his first LVMS victory in 2019 by driving from 18th to the lead in the final fuel run. In his last four appearances in “Sin City”, Hill has delivered staggering numbers with two wins, 68 laps led and has top-three finishes in each start. The two-time race winner this season also brings a jaw-dropping streak of performances on 1.5-mile tracks to LVMS. Dating back to his victory last July at Kansas Speedway, Hill has two wins, seven podiums, eight top-five and 10 top-10 finishes in the last 10 Camping World Trucks events at 1.5-mile tracks. Should the trend continue, a third-straight fall race win might be in the cards for Hill at LVMS.

Season to Date … After three playoff events and 18 races completed on the 22-race schedule, Hill has the No. 16 Weins Canada Tundra third in the owner points standings entering LVMS and sits 10th in the driver point standings. He has collected two wins (Knoxville Raceway and Watkins Glen International) along with seven top-five and 12 top-10 finishes. His average finish of 10.7 is fourth among full-time competitors and has a six-point cushion on the cutline in the owner points standings to begin the second round.

Chassis Selection … Crew chief Scott Zipadelli and the Weins Canada team will unload chassis No. 008 at LVMS. This Toyota Tundra has made one appearance this season at Nashville Superspeedway in June. Hill ran second in Stage 1 and tallied a ninth-place finish on the 1.33-mile concrete tri oval. His only other start in chassis No. 008 occurred at Darlington Raceway in 2020 when he finished third.

Tune In … NASCAR Raceday kicks off FOX Sports 1’s coverage from LVMS at 8:00 p.m. ET followed by the green flag at 9:00 p.m. ET. Stay connected with the No. 16 Weins Canada team by following @Hattori_Racing on Twitter, @hattoriracing on Instagram, and Hattori Racing Enterprises on Facebook.

HRE PR