Grant Enfinger returns to CR7 Motorsports with momentum ahead of Las Vegas

Fresh off a runner-up performance last Thursday night at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Grant Enfinger returns to CR7 Motorsports hoping for another top-10 finish in Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.
 
 
It has been two races since Enfinger has driven the No. 9 Chevrolet Silverado and he returns to the Statesville, N.C.-based team who is enjoying some momentum of its own after delivering two solid top-15 finishes with driver Colby Howard at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and Bristol respectively.
 
Returning to Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, the team is eager to equal or better their seventh-place finish from March’s Bucked Up 200, which was also Enfinger’s debut with the CR7 Motorsports team.
 
“I’m excited to get back to Las Vegas with the No. 9 guys with partner B’laster on board,” said Enfinger. “We had a great run this spring, and we are taking the same truck back with a few tweaks to make it hopefully even better on Friday night.”
 
Set for his 11th Truck Series start at the 1.5-mile speedway, Enfinger has one win, two top-five and six top-10 overalls.
 
“We are thrilled about having Grant back with our team this weekend,” offered team principal and mainstay driver Codie Rohrbaugh.
 
“I know we had a little bit of a rough stretch there with Grant a couple of races back, but I feel like we have turned that corner, and Colby has kept a competitive seat warm for Grant and we’re excited about going back to Las Vegas and having a shot at duplicating our performance from the spring.” 
 
 
The Fairhope, Ala. native also hopes to improve his 12.2 Las Vegas average finish in new colors for the No. 9 Chevrolet with the addition of B’Laster Lubricants as the team’s primary partner for the 134-lap race.
 
Since 1957, B’laster has manufactured penetrants, lubricants, cleaners & solvents, rust removers, greases, and protectants for professionals and DIYers.
 
Known for PB B’laster, the No. 1-selling penetrant, B’laster products are formulated to penetrate, lubricate, loosen, overcome, fix and conquer each job.
 
“I appreciate B’laster and AC Avalanche for coming on board to help make this race happen with Codie and all the guys on the No. 9 team,” added Enfinger.
 
“We are always proud to welcome new partners to our CR7 Motorsports family,” sounded Rohrbaugh. “The No. 9 B’laster Chevrolet looks fast and it’s a pretty intense paint scheme, but we’re hoping to blast our way to the front on Friday night and keep ourselves in the hunt for our fourth top-10 of 2021.”
 
Enfinger enters Las Vegas 11th in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship point standings, 93 points ahead of 12th place runner Johnny Sauter. Enfinger is the highest driver not a part of the Playoff standings.
 
Based on metrics set by NASCAR without practice or qualifying, Enfinger will line up 23rd for the 134-lap race.
 
CR7 Motorsports holds 24th in the championship owner standings participating in 16 of the 18 races this season.
 
CR7 Motorsports has 42 NCWTS starts to their credit with a career-best finish of third at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (February 2020). Additionally, the team owns six other top-10 finishes including two this season at Circuit of the Americas (fourth | Grant Enfinger) in May 2021 and Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway (seventh | Grant Enfinger) in March 2021. An 11th place qualifying effort at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (Oct. 2019) is the team’s best time trials effort to date.
 
Marketing partnership(s) opportunities are also available for the No. 9 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, as well as the team’s ARCA Menards Series No. 97 A.L.L. Construction | Grant County Mulch Chevrolet program with driver Jason Kitzmiller for the 2021 seasons and beyond. Interested inquiries are encouraged to contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 304.257.8783.
 
The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts (134 laps | 201 miles) is the 19th of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag on Fri., Sept. 24, 2021, shortly after 6:00 p.m. PT (9:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (PT).
 
