Howie DiSavino III to race in late Mother’s memory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Following his most recent Truck Series start at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway last Thursday night, DiSavino’s mother Dawn lost her five-year battle with cancer on Sat., September 18.

Determined to keep his emotions in check, the Chesterfield, Va. native has decided to fulfill his obligations to Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) and his marketing partners and race, but he is also poised to honor his mother’s last words to her only son, “Pass them all” in his Las Vegas debut.

“The last few days have been the most difficult of my life,” said DiSavino. “My mom was one of my biggest fans and it is going to be incredibly hard to get into that truck on Friday night knowing that I won’t be able to send her a text message or follow-up with a phone call or even a hug, but I know she would want me to continue my dreams.

“I’m going to do my best to “pass them all” just like she told me too shortly before she died. The outpouring of support and condolences has been overwhelming, but I am incredibly grateful to each individual who has thought of me and my family during this difficult time.

“I know my Mom is watching me from heaven and I hope I continue to make her proud not only this weekend at Las Vegas but whatever my racing career brings in the future. I love you, Mom.”

DiSavino, 20, will make his fifth Truck Series start of the season on Friday night and hopes to rebound from a disappointing 28th place finish at Bristol.

“We were really fast, but Bristol was tough,” added DiSavino. “We got collected in a few incidents, but it was ultimately a mechanical issue that put us out of the race.