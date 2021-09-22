John Hunter Nemechek - No. 4 Berry's Manufacturing Tundra Camping World Trucks Las Vegas Preview

Does winning at Las Vegas earlier this year make you optimistic that you can do it again this weekend?

“For sure, playoff race, first race of the Round of 8, so we’re looking forward to going back to Las Vegas. We won there in the spring and had a really fast Toyota Tundra. Hopefully, we’ll have the same this weekend. There are a lot of great trucks. A lot of guys have stepped up their game and brought some really fast trucks to the race track the past couple weeks. Hopefully, we have our Toyota Tundra dialed in and we can get to victory lane and lock ourselves into that final four for Phoenix at the end of the year.”

Do the track conditions at Las Vegas stay consistent from the spring race to the fall race?

I really don’t think that Vegas stays that consistent. Yes, the weather is consistent, but at the same time I feel like it’s the end of summer, you do get hotter temps this time of year, the sun has been baking on the race track all summer long, compared to it being winter – even though it doesn’t get super cold out there. I definitely think that the conditions are going to be a little bit different. I feel like the fall race is a little bit different than the spring race. Hopefully, we went back to the right notebook and took some notes and made the right adjustments to our setup for Friday night.”

How will you approach the Round of 8?