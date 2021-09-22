Gilliland and Speedco Look to Play Spoilers in Las Vegas

Todd Gilliland and his No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150 team want to play the spoiler role as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competes at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this Friday night.

Gilliland, who is no longer in the championship hunt, looks to continue competing for wins and top-five finishes through the remainder of the 2021 season as he knows that his No. 38 Speedco team will be a factor in all four of the remaining NASCAR Truck Series races.