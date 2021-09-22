Wednesday, Sep 22

Gilliland and Speedco Look to Play Spoilers in Las Vegas

NASCAR Truck Series News
Todd Gilliland and his No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150 team want to play the spoiler role as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competes at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this Friday night.
 
Gilliland, who is no longer in the championship hunt, looks to continue competing for wins and top-five finishes through the remainder of the 2021 season as he knows that his No. 38 Speedco team will be a factor in all four of the remaining NASCAR Truck Series races.
 
 
 
“I think we'll be a threat at Las Vegas and the rest of the season," said Gilliland. "We're still racing for an owners championship and getting as high in the points as possible. We're still going to be competitive and plan on racing with the guys that are still in the championship hunt. Our Speedco team has had a great season, but it's not over it. We still have work to do."
 
Gilliland heads into the Las Vegas Motor Speedway with six previous starts. He has three Top-10 finishes with a best result of fifth.
 
Friday night's NASCAR Truck Series race will be televised live on FS1 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

FRM PR

Speedway Digest Staff

