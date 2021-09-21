Chandler Smith - No. 18 Safelite AutoGlass Tundra Camping World Trucks Las Vegas Preview

How rewarding was it to get your first victory in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series?

“It’s been a long time coming, that’s for sure. All week leading into Bristol, I kept talking about 2019 Bristol, what I felt like I did wrong and what I would have done differently in that same situation. It’s pretty ironic that it came down to pretty much the same situation, just a different driver and I did exactly what I said I would do different, for sure. The results were rewarding for sure.”

What is your outlook heading into this week’s race at Las Vegas?

“I’m definitely more confident than I was before, we’re coming with a completely different package than we had in the spring, and I feel like this one is going to be pretty strong. We’ll be starting somewhere up in the front and track position is definitely key there – with it being a mile-and-a-half track, you want the clean air.”

Looking at the Round of 8, which track is the one that you feel will be the most challenging?