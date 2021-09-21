Chris Hacker – Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Race Advance

Hacker on Racing at Las Vegas: “I am really looking forward to my first intermediate race track in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, especially with Niece Motorsports.



“I just want to go out there and have a good run with our No. 45 Charred Flag Factory Chevrolet Silverado and earn the trust and respect of my teammates, colleagues and others in the Truck Series garage.



“A good run on Friday night will give us great momentum for Martinsville Speedway next month.”



Hacker at Las Vegas: Friday night’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway marks Hacker’s second start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. His first start came earlier this season at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.



On the Truck: Hacker and the No. 45 team will race with support from The Charred Flag Factory, which joined Hacker for his Truck Series debut last month at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.



The Charred Flag Factory was formed in Rochester, New York in 2017, by Paul Cummings after a cherry tree was cut down on his property.



After a few years of making flags around the holidays, he started customizing them and turned the Charred Flag Factory into his full-time passion.



The Charred Flag Factory only offers flags of the highest quality, using only solid hardwoods and hand picking each slab.



“I will forever be thankful to Paul and everyone at Charred Flag Factory for continuing to be a part of my journey and this incredible opportunity at Las Vegas,” offered Hacker.



Niece Motorsports PR