Carson Hocevar – Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Race Advance

Hocevar on Racing Las Vegas: “We’re happy to prove that this team belongs in the playoffs,” said Hocevar. “We’re still racing with the mentality that we have nothing to lose and everything to gain. I’m excited to get back to Vegas for the second time. It’s always easier coming to a track that we’ve raced at before. Our CircleBDiecast.com Chevrolet looks great. We are ready for Friday night.”



Hocevar at Las Vegas: Hocevar returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the second time this season. In his previous start at the 1.5-mile track, he started 10th and finished 24th.



Hocevar has been impressive on intermediate tracks this season, with an average finish of 12th. In addition, the Rookie of the Year contender has been the model of consistency, completing all but two laps on the intermediate tracks thus far.



In the Points: After finishing sixth last week at Bristol Motor Speedway, Hocevar advanced to the second round of the NASCAR Truck Series playoffs. Entering the first race of the Round of Eight, Hocevar sits seventh in the standings, seven points out of fourth.



On the Truck: The No. 42 Chevrolet will race with support from CircleBDiecast.com this week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.



Plan B Sales was founded in 2010 with the goal of bringing service to dealers that carry licensed motorsports products. Plan B Sales started as a Lionel diecast and Chase Authentics apparel distributor. Over the last few years Plan B Sales has grown to be the largest account for Lionel, servicing the motorsports market and has expanded its product offerings.



Plan B Sales has quickly become the choice of dealers for a one-stop stocking distributor. Its product offering also includes Auto World, Greenlight Collectibles, BrandArt and are the exclusive distributor for University of Racing product lines.



In September of 2020, Plan B Sales decided to split its wholesale and retail business into two different websites to better serve each segment of customers, effectively launching CircleBDiecast.com.

Niece Motorsports PR