NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Advance: Las Vegas II

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 Gray makes his 19th start of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season and 45th of his career on Friday evening.

The Ford Performance driver is eager to return to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 1.5-mile oval is the site of his second best finish of the season so far. In March, he guided the No. 15 F-150 from his 22nd-place starting position to a 12th-place finish.

The 22-year-old driver hasn't been able to find any luck so far this season. Last Thursday night at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, he was moving forward in the field when he suffered a flat left rear tire that sent him spinning into the outside wall. Unfortunately, the damage was too extensive to continue and he was credited with a 38th-place finish.

With Marcus Richmond having obligations in Martinsville, Chad Johnston will step in and call the race for Gray. Johnston has called 11 career races at Las Vegas with three top-fives and six top-10s.

Although Richmond won't be in Las Vegas, one interesting driver that Richmond has worked with at Las Vegas in the NCWTS is none other than Kevin Hamlin - the current spotter for the No. 15 team. The pair worked together on the No. 4 truck for Bobby Hamilton Racing in 2007.

