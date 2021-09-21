Martin Auto Color Joins Jack Wood's No. 24 Silverado at Las Vegas

GMS Racing is proud to unveil a new partnership with Martin Auto Color and No. 24 driver Jack Wood at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this Friday night.

Martin Auto Color, based in San Fernando, California, is the largest PPG™ Paint Distributor in its home state, operating out of twenty four central locations as well as two distribution centers in Nevada. Many of the team's staff of representatives have over twenty years of expertise in the automotive finish industry.

Wood, who grew up in Northern California, will be competing in his first race out West in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, with the 1.5-mile oval in Las Vegas considered as his home track. The combination of a West Coast driver and sponsor is special to the twenty-one-year-old.

"I'm excited to welcome Martin Auto Color onboard our No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet at Las Vegas. They have made a big splash in the automotive industry on the West Coast, and it feels great to have the support of their leadership this weekend. I'm looking to deliver the entire Martin Auto Color group a solid finish under the lights in Sin City."

In August, GMS Racing announced that Jack Wood was returning to the organization for a full-time effort in 2022, as he was signed to compete in the No. 24 Silverado for the entire season. With four races left to run this year, Wood is gaining experience in preparation for his first full-time season.

Fans can watch the GMS Racing No. 24 Martin Auto Color Chevrolet Silverado hit the track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway during the Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 at 6:00 PM PT (9:00 PM ET). Be sure to follow Jack Wood on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with the handle @DriverJackWood.

GMS PR