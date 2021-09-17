John Hunter Nemechek Closes Out the Round of 10 with a Top-Five Finish

John Hunter Nemechek closed out the Round of 10 of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver’s championship with a third-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Nemechek avoided an early race incident as his Mobil 1 Tundra got loose between Turns 3 and 4 in the opening stage of the UNOH 200. He was able to rebound and drive within the top-10 for the majority of the race.
After battling for the win in the Final Stage against Sheldon Creed and his Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) teammate Chandler Smith, Nemechek came up just short and took the checkered flag in the third position earning his 11th top-five finish of the season.