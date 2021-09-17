NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Recap: Bristol

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Toter Ford F-150 Start: 23rd Finish: 25th Deegan started the 200-lap event from the 23rd spot at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Under caution on lap 23, Deegan reported her truck was feeling pretty stable while in the 20th position.

During the lap-49 caution, the young driver reported her F-150 was tight in the center in the 17th position. She pitted for fuel, four tires and adjustments. A one-lap shootout ended Stage 1 with Deegan in 14th.

In Stage 2, Deegan maintained a top-15 position throughout multiple cautions and a red flag period. At the Stage 2 break, the Toter driver relayed her Ford was still on the tight side in 15th. She pitted for service and returned to the racing surface.

Another caution was displayed on lap 130 and the Toter driver reported her truck was free on entry. With 40 laps to go, Deegan pitted under caution from 20th for fuel, four tires and adjustments to help free up her F-150.

With 28 laps to go, Deegan radioed to her crew that her truck was handling better while in the 17th position. With under 20 laps remaining in the event, the California native was 16th. Shortly thereafter with 12 laps to go, Deegan was caught up in an accident that ended her night prematurely and relegated her to a 25th-place finish.