Roper Racing Bristol Preview

No. 04 News and Notes
- Carrying Momentum: This will be the first race the 04 truck will compete in since Gateway. World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway marked a solid 17th place finish for the team. The team hopes to carry the same momentum to Bristol.
- Last Great Colosseum: The Roper Racing team and Cory Roper have raced at Bristol before. This familiarity is a welcome change of pace during a season with limited practice and qualifying. The team is excited to use notes from previous races to bring the fastest truck possible.
- Tune in: The team will look to carry its solid momentum through the home stretch of the season. Tune in to FS1 at 9:00 on Thursday September 16th.
From the Driver’s Seat:
Cory Roper: “Bristol is a fun yet very challenging track. You are constantly racing someone and have to be on your toes every lap. With the high speeds around such a short track, you always have to be ready to make split second decisions. I know Shane and the team have brought a great truck. I am excited to put on a great show for Carquest Auto Parts and everyone who makes this possible for our team.”
From the Pit Box:
Shane Whitbeck: “ Bristol is one of my favorite tracks to race at. Cory and I have worked together at this track before. I think we have a great CarQuest Auto Parts Ford. We feel like we are capable of running a good race and having a solid night.”
Roper Racing PR