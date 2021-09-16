Roper Racing Bristol Preview

No. 04 News and Notes

Carrying Momentum: This will be the first race the 04 truck will compete in since Gateway. World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway marked a solid 17 th place finish for the team. The team hopes to carry the same momentum to Bristol.

This will be the first race the 04 truck will compete in since Gateway. World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway marked a solid 17 place finish for the team. The team hopes to carry the same momentum to Bristol. Last Great Colosseum: The Roper Racing team and Cory Roper have raced at Bristol before. This familiarity is a welcome change of pace during a season with limited practice and qualifying. The team is excited to use notes from previous races to bring the fastest truck possible.

The Roper Racing team and Cory Roper have raced at Bristol before. This familiarity is a welcome change of pace during a season with limited practice and qualifying. The team is excited to use notes from previous races to bring the fastest truck possible. Tune in: The team will look to carry its solid momentum through the home stretch of the season. Tune in to FS1 at 9:00 on Thursday September 16th.

From the Driver’s Seat:

Cory Roper: “Bristol is a fun yet very challenging track. You are constantly racing someone and have to be on your toes every lap. With the high speeds around such a short track, you always have to be ready to make split second decisions. I know Shane and the team have brought a great truck. I am excited to put on a great show for Carquest Auto Parts and everyone who makes this possible for our team.”

From the Pit Box:

Shane Whitbeck: “ Bristol is one of my favorite tracks to race at. Cory and I have worked together at this track before. I think we have a great CarQuest Auto Parts Ford. We feel like we are capable of running a good race and having a solid night.”

Roper Racing PR