Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Overview- Bristol Motor Speedway

– Starting Position; Howie DiSavino III will start the UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway from the 33rd position on Thursday night. Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup would be calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.



– Bristol Motor Speedway Stats; Thursday night’s UNOH 200 will be DiSavino’s debut at Bristol Motor Speedway, and fourth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start of the 2021 season all for Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR). In three NCWTS starts this season DiSavino holds an average finish of 26.3 with a career best of 22nd coming in his last start at Pocono Raceway in June.



- KEES Vacations; KEES Vacations on the Outer Banks is your source for quality vacation rentals from hotels to oceanfront homes. KEES FlexStay™ gives you the freedom to plan your ideal vacation with flexible check-in and check-out dates. Visit KeesOuterBanks.com for all the vacation properties Kees has available in the Outer Banks.



- Bud’s Heating & Air Conditioning; At Bud’s the believe that comfort goes far beyond just what you’re heating and air conditioning systems can provide. We believe that there is even greater comfort in knowing that you have the very best professionals in the industry working for you. With locations in Southern Virginia and the Northern Florida Bud’s is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 days of the year. More information on Bud’s Heating & Air Conditioning can be found at BudsUSA.com



– Chassis; JAR will bring Chassis No. 001 for DiSavino to compete with in Thursday night’s UNOH 200 Presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway. Chassis No. 001 last competed for JAR in the CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway in June with DiSavino behind the wheel. In that race DiSavino would remain on the lead lap, and race to his best career NCWTS finish in 22nd. Chassis No. 001 has been on track one other time during the 2021 season for JAR seeing action at Texas Motor Speedway in the SpeedyCash.com 220 ironically enough with DiSavino driving. After starting in the 30th position the young driver from Chesterfield, VA would drive to a 23rd place finish in his first 1.5-mile speedway attempt.

