Jason Kitzmiller eyes first top-10 of 2021 at Bristol Motor Speedway

The last two races at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway and Michigan International Speedway respectively have certainly seen the performance rise up to the capabilities of capturing a top-10 finish, unfortunately, Kitzmiller found himself a victim of circumstances twice while running in the top-10 which ultimately led to disappointing finishes.

Despite the race results, Kitzmiller and the rest of his CR7 Motorsports team led by crew chief Todd Myers are energetic about their performances and feel they can continue their on-track presence and finally capture his fourth career top-10 overall in Thunder Valley.

“I am extremely proud of everyone on this CR7 Motorsports team,” said Kitzmiller.

“Yes, the last two races have been tough to swallow, but I’ve had a lot of fun and our team has been extremely competitive. Our No. 97 A.L.L. Construction Chevrolet has been really fast and we’ve been making gains and surging forward.

“As a driver, that’s huge for me and we’re going to a track where I feel like if we can stay on our toes and keep adjusting our car throughout the race – we should be in the hunt for a top-10 finish at the end of the night.”

Last September, the Petersburg, West Virginia native made his Bristol debut and ended his rookie season on a high note.

After starting 21st, Kitzmiller showcased patience and utilized the 200-lap race to move forward and took the checkered flag in 13th, one of six top-15 finishes in seven races in 2020.

“Without a doubt, the previous experience at Bristol will help me a lot this week,” added Kitzmiller. “I learned a lot last year and I hope to apply what I learned during practice and qualifying.

“Weather really threw us for a wrench last year, but we made the best of it. I think the competition will be tougher this week, but I’m a better ARCA driver than I was last year and I hope that equals everything out.”

Additionally, Kitzmiller will also continue to adorn a decal remembering CR7 Motorsports general manager Mark Huff who passed away in February after a brief illness. Huff was responsible for helping revive the ARCA Menards Series team in 2020.

“I will always Mark for his carrying of people on this CR7 Motorsports team and his enormous work ethic. He did a lot for the team and is irreplaceable,” remarked Kitzmiller. “We will race to win in his honor on Thursday night.”

Kitzmiller and CR7 Motorsports have run a partial ARCA schedule in 2021 with a firmer schedule planned for next season.

Marketing partnership(s) opportunities are available for the No. 97 A.L.L. Construction Chevrolet and No. 9 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet for the 2021 ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series seasons and beyond. Interested inquiries are encouraged to contact at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 304.257.8783.

The Bush’s Beans 200 (200 laps | 100 miles) is the eighth of eight races on the 2021 ARCA Menards Series East schedule. Practice begins Thurs., Sept. 16 with a one-hour practice session from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. A timed General Tire pole qualifying session is set for a short time later at 4:00 p.m. The race is set to take the green flag shortly after 6:30 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio (XM channel 391, online channel 981). ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the day’s festivities. All times are local (ET).

