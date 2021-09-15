Colby Howard returns to CR7 Motorsports at Bristol Motor Speedway

Howard will make his second consecutive start on the heels of an impressive top-15 finish in the series most recent race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Sept. 5.

Starting 29th at Darlington, Howard made impressive progress during the In It To Win It 200 at Darlington under the leadership of crew chief Doug George.

Despite a mid-race spin, Howard was able to recover and deliver a 13th place finish, a career-best in Truck Series competition.

“I am looking forward to being back with CR7 Motorsports at Bristol,” said Howard. “We had a great run at Darlington so hopefully we can repeat that and maybe even get a top-10. Bristol is another favorite of mine so it should be a great time."

Last week, Howard was announced as a new driver of a second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing next season. The addition of Thursday night’s Truck Series will continue to allow the 19-year-old to add priceless laps under his belt as he prepares for a hopeful championship effort in 2022.

“These laps in a truck are critical for me,” added Howard. “Everyone at CR7 Motorsports really made me feel welcomed at Darlington and while this race wasn’t initially on my schedule, we talked and made it happened. No doubt the laps on Thursday night will help me find a rhythm in a truck and should provide a huge benefit for next season for a variety of reasons.”

CR7 Motorsports mainstay driver Codie Rohrbaugh was supposed to pilot the No. 9 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet Silverado at Bristol, but in an effort to continue to strengthen the team’s overall program, he willing passed the torch to Howard.

“I’m happy to have Colby back this weekend at Bristol,” offered Rohrbaugh. “I love racing at Bristol, it is one of my favorite tracks on the schedule but for the long-term plan of CR7 Motorsports, this makes perfect sense for us.