Colby Howard returns to CR7 Motorsports at Bristol Motor Speedway

While keeping his expectations realistic for his second Truck Series start of the season on Thursday night, Howard does have goals.
“My main goal is just to be smooth and be there at the end,” he said.
“I would love to see another top-15 for these CR7 Motorsports guys or even a top-10 would feel like a win. But, if we can have a productive day and make some gains during the race and see the checkered flag, I think everyone will be satisfied.”
Based on metrics set by NASCAR without practice or qualifying, Howard will line up 20th for the 200-lap race.
CR7 Motorsports holds 24th in the championship owner standings participating in 15 of the 17 races this season.
CR7 Motorsports has 41 NCWTS starts to their credit with a career-best finish of third at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (February 2020). Additionally, the team owns six other top-10 finishes including two this season at Circuit of the Americas (fourth | Grant Enfinger) in May 2021 and Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway (seventh | Grant Enfinger) in March 2021. An 11th place qualifying effort at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (Oct. 2019) is the team’s best time trials effort to date.
Marketing partnership(s) opportunities are also available for the No. 9 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, as well as the team’s ARCA Menards Series No. 97 A.L.L. Construction | Grant County Mulch Chevrolet program with driver Jason Kitzmiller for the 2021 seasons and beyond. Interested inquiries are encouraged to contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 304.257.8783.
The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (200 laps | 106.6 miles) is the 18th of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag on Thurs., Sept. 16, 2021, shortly after 9:00 p.m. ET with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).
CR7 Motorsports PR