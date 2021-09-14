Gilliland Ready for Thursday Night Lights with Speedco and Luber-finer at Bristol Motor Speedway

Gilliland knows that things happen fast at Bristol and being aggressive when the time is right will help the team advance.

“You have to be smart, but you can't think about not racing for the win either," said Gilliland. "I think you want to be on the offense all night and be aggressive when you need to be and try and win. Winning is the cure for everything. So, that's what we want to do."

With a NASCAR Truck Series win at the Martinsville Speedway in 2018, it's safe to say that Todd Gilliland is a nature on the short tracks. He has a track-best finish of 5th at the Bristol Motor Speedway and looks to improve on it this Thursday in his No. 38 Speedco / Luber-finer Ford F-150.

“Yeah, I've had some good fortune at Bristol,” continued Gilliland. “Even earlier this year we had a good run on the dirt with our Speedco Ford F-150. It's a short track, which is something that I really like and have found success at in the past, so that will definitely help us, too."

Thursday night's NASCAR Truck Series race will be televised live on FS1 at 9:00 p.m. ET as Todd Gilliland and his No. 38 Speedco / Luber-finer Ford F-150 will take the green flag from the 4th position.