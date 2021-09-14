John Hunter Nemechek - No. 4 Mobil 1 Tundra Camping World Trucks Bristol Preview

Knowing that you are already locked into the Round of 8, how will you approach Thursday night’s race at Bristol?

“Points don’t matter at Bristol, the only thing that matters is trying to go win both stages and the race. We just want to win the race and get playoff points. With us already being locked in, our eyes are all set on Las Vegas for the following week for that next round. It’s all about wins, #Here4Wins.”

Is Bristol one of your favorite tracks?

“It is, Bristol is one of my favorite places to go to. I love that you can run the bottom and you can run the top. It’s a concrete surface and the track changes a lot - I have a lot of fun with it. Being able to run the top and the bottom at a race track is so much fun. It also takes you back to the short track roots – high banks, really fast race track. It races like a short track and when it is underneath the lights at The Last Great Colosseum, tempers will flare, and sparks will fly. I think that racing under the lights there is one of the greatest things as a fan to be able to watch.”

With so many guys around the cutoff line for advancing to the Round of 8, do you expect it to be an aggressive race Thursday night?