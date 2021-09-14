Carson Hocevar – UNOH 200 Race Advance

Hocevar on Racing Bristol: “I love short track racing, Bristol always puts on a good show, and with this being an elimination race in the playoffs, I’m sure it will on Thursday night too,” said Hocevar. “Our CircleBDiecast.com Johnny Benson throwback truck looks incredible. Johnny has meant so much to me, and helping me get to where I am today, I hope we can make him proud this week at Bristol and lock ourselves into the next round of the playoffs.”



Hocevar at Bristol: Hocevar returns to Bristol Motor Speedway in the traditional configuration for the second time. In his first start at ‘The World’s Fastest Half Mile’, Hocevar finished 17th. Hocevar finished 21st earlier this season on the dirt at Bristol.



Johnny Benson Throwback: The No. 42 CircleBDiecast.com Chevrolet Silverado will carry a throwback scheme to fellow Michigan-native Johnny Benson.



“This scheme means a lot to me, because I remember watching races where Johnny ran this paint scheme,” said Hocevar. “Being a kid, Johnny was one to root for in the Truck Series, and now to know him and have him mentor me, it’s an honor to pay tribute to a scheme that I’ve always loved and grew up cheering for. I’m glad CircleBDiecast.com came on board to help us bring this to life. Having them make a diecast of this truck is the cherry on top for me.”



Benson, a fourteen-time winner in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, took this scheme to victory lane at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2007, leading 84 of 200 laps.



In the Points: Hocevar remains in seventh place in the driver point standings following the second race of the Truck Series playoffs at Darlington Raceway. Two drivers will be eliminated from the 10-driver playoff field following Thursday night’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway.



In addition, Hocevar maintains the lead in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings.



On the Truck: The No. 42 Chevrolet will race with support from CircleBDiecast.com this week at Bristol Motor Speedway.



Plan B Sales was founded in 2010 with the goal of bringing service to dealers that carry licensed motorsports products. Plan B Sales started as a Lionel diecast and Chase Authentics apparel distributor. Over the last few years Plan B Sales has grown to be the largest account for Lionel, servicing the motorsports market and has expanded its product offerings.



Plan B Sales has quickly become the choice of dealers for a one-stop stocking distributor. Its product offering also includes Auto World, Greenlight Collectibles, BrandArt and are the exclusive distributor for University of Racing product lines.



In September of 2020, Plan B Sales decided to split its wholesale and retail business into two different websites to better serve each segment of customers, effectively launching CircleBDiecast.com.

Niece Motorsports PR