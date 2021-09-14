Drew Dollar - No. 51 Sunbelt Rentals Tundra Camping World Trucks Bristol Preview

What can you take away from your first four Truck Series race that will help you as you head into your last four races of the season?

“The first four races are definitely I can learn a lot from. Just getting laps in the truck is something that is going to be very beneficial for these next four races I have. Already knowing what to expect in the trucks, now just going to these tracks that I may or may not have seen before is going to be fun. Having some experience in the trucks and working with the team now my confidence is a lot higher and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Without having truck practice at Bristol, will running the ARCA Menards Series race Thursday be beneficial to you?

“Getting some laps in the Sunbelt Camry before I go and hop in the Sunbelt Rentals Toyota Tundra will be very beneficial to me to already have some laps on the track. I’ll just have to change up what I’m doing when I get in the Tundra. I’m excited for it, Bristol is definitely one of my favorite tracks.”

What is it going to take to have a solid finish at Bristol on Thursday?